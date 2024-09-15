SplashUOL
Emmy 2024 acontece hoje; saiba onde assistir e confira indicados

Noele Scur
Colaboração para Splash, em Caxias do Sul (RS)
Estatueta dos Emmy Awards; prêmio será entregue neste domingo
Estatueta dos Emmy Awards; prêmio será entregue neste domingo Imagem: Getty Images

A noite mais importante para a televisão e o streaming está prestes a chegar. A partir das 21h deste domingo (15), serão conhecidos os vencedores da 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, eleitos pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos.

O Emmy 2024 já começou a entregar suas estatuetas no último dia 7, quando os prêmios técnicos foram anunciados, mas é neste domingo que os vencedores das categorias mais aguardadas pelo público serão revelados.

Onde assistir?

A premiação será transmitida ao vivo do Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, pela TNT e Max. A cobertura começará antes, com o pré-show a partir das 20h15min que mostrará os bastidores e o tapete vermelho. Após a transmissão, o evento estará disponível na Max, para que o público possa reviver os melhores momentos.

Quem vai apresentar a transmissão?

A transmissão ao vivo será comandada por Ana Furtado que contará com os comentários da especialista Aline Diniz. O pré-show ficará a cargo de Carol Ribeiro.

Quem serão os anfitriões do Emmy 2024?

Os atores Eugene Levy e Dan Levy, o primeiro duo de pai e filho a apresentar o evento, estarão no comando da premiação.

Quais títulos lideram?

Podemos dizer que são três os nomes que ocupam o pódio dos mais votados. Conheça as produções:

"Xógum: a Gloriosa Saga do Japão" soma 25 indicações. Na premiação técnica, somou 14 prêmios. A série já faz história por conquistar tantas estatuetas e, no domingo, vai concorrer como Melhor Série de Drama, Melhor Ator, Melhor Atriz, Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, Melhor Roteiro e Melhor Direção.

"O Urso" computa sete prêmios até agora por conta da cerimônia do último final de semana. A série já levou os títulos de Melhor Atriz e Ator Convidados em Série de Comédia com os nomes de Jamie Lee Curtis e Jon Bernthal. Para domingo, são 23 indicações e, mesmo que não ganhe, já carrega o título de comédia mais indicada ao Emmy.

"Only Murders in the Building" é outro nome que lidera. Com 21 indicações, tem ainda o plus de ter Selena Gomez lembrada para a categoria de Melhor Atriz pela primeira vez em seu currículo.

Confira a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2024:

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • O Urso
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do In The Shadows
Melhor Série de Drama

  • The Crown
  • Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Fallout
  • Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • The Gilded Age
  • Slow Horses
  • The Morning Show
  • O Problema dos Três Corpos

Melhor Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Bebê Rena
  • Fargo
  • Uma Questão de Química
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor Filme Para a Televisão

  • O último caso do Monk
  • Quiz Lady
  • Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul
  • Scoop
  • A Batalha das Pop-Tarts
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia

  • Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Maya Rudolph ("Loot")
  • Ayo Edebiri ("O Urso")
  • Jean Smart ("Hacks")
  • Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Comédia

  • Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")
  • Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")
  • Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Jeremy Allen White ("O Urso")
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")
  • Liza Colón-Zayas ("O Urso")
  • Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
  • Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abborr Elementary")
  • Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Lionel Boyce ("O Urso")
  • Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")
  • Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")
  • Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("O Urso")
  • Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama

  • Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
  • Anna Sawai ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")
  • Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")
  • Maya Erskine ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
  • Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama

  • Idris Elba ("Hijack")
  • Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
  • Walton Goggins ("Fallout")
  • Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")
  • Hiroyuki Sanada ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Dominic West ("The Crown")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

  • Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")
  • Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")
  • Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")
  • Lesley Manville ("The Crown")
  • Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")
  • Katen Pittman ("The Morning Show")
  • Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

  • Tadanobu Asano ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")
  • Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")
  • Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")
  • Takehiro Hira ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")
  • Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
  • Brie Larson ("Uma Questão de Química")
  • Juno Temple ("Fargo")
  • Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")
  • Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs The Swans")
Melhor Ator Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Matt Bomer ("Companheiros de Viagem")
  • Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")
  • Jon Hamm ("Fargo")
  • Tom Hollander ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
  • Andrew Scott ("Ripley")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Dakota Fanning ("Ripley")
  • Lily Gladstone ("Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk")
  • Jessica Gunning ("Bebê Rena")
  • Aja Naomi King ("Uma Questão de Química")
  • Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
  • Nava Mau ("Bebê Rena")
  • Kali Reis ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Jonathan Bailey ("Companheiros de Viagem")
  • John Hawkes ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
  • Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer")
  • Lamorne Morris ("Fargo")
  • Tom Goodman-Hill ("Bebê Rena")
  • Lewis Pullman ("Uma Questão de Química")
  • Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama

  • Michaela Coel ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")
  • Claire Foy ("The Crown")
  • Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show")
  • Sarah Paulson ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")
  • Parker Posey ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

  • Néstor Carbonell ("Xógum")
  • Paul Dano ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")
  • Tracy Letts ("Lakers: Hora de Vencer")
  • Jonathan Pryce ("Slow Horses")
  • John Turturro ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")

Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

  • Olivia Colman ("O Urso")
  • Jamie Lee Curtis ("O Urso")
  • Kaitlin Olson ("Hacks")
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live")
  • Kristen Wiig ("Saturday Night Live")
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

  • Jon Bernthal ("O Urso")
  • Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live")
  • Christopher Lloyd ("Hacks")
  • Bob Odenkirk ("O Urso")
  • Will Poulter ("O Urso")

Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama

  • Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare ("The Crown")
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner ("Fallout")
  • Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
  • Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Will Smith ("Slow Horses")

Melhor Roteiro de Série de Comédia

  • Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo ("O Urso")
  • Meredith Scardino and Sam Means ("Girls5Eva")
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky ("Hacks")
  • Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider ("The Other Two")
  • Jake Bender and Zach Dunn ("What We Do In The Shadows")
Melhor Roteiro de Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")
  • Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror")
  • Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
  • Ron Nyswaner ("Companheiros de Viagem")
  • Steven Zaillian ("Ripley")
  • Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

  • Randall Einhorn ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Guy Ritchie ("Magnatas do Crime")
  • Christopher Storer ("O Urso")
  • Lucia Aniello ("Hacks")
  • Ramy Youssef ("The Bear")
  • Mary Lou Belli ("The Ms. Pat Show")

Melhor Direção em Série de Drama

  • Stephen Daldry ("The Crown")
  • Mimi Leder ("The Morning Show")
  • Hiro Murai ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
  • Frederick E.O. Toye ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Saul Metzstein ("Slow Horses")
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")
Melhor Direção em Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Weronika Tofilska ("Bebê Rena")
  • Millicent Shelton ("Uma Questão de Química")
  • Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
  • Steven Zaillian ("Ripley")
  • Gus Van Sant ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
  • Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor programa de variedade em talk show

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Melhor reality de competição

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice

