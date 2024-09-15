Emmy 2024 acontece hoje; saiba onde assistir e confira indicados

A noite mais importante para a televisão e o streaming está prestes a chegar. A partir das 21h deste domingo (15), serão conhecidos os vencedores da 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, eleitos pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos.
O Emmy 2024 já começou a entregar suas estatuetas no último dia 7, quando os prêmios técnicos foram anunciados, mas é neste domingo que os vencedores das categorias mais aguardadas pelo público serão revelados.
Onde assistir?
A premiação será transmitida ao vivo do Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, pela TNT e Max. A cobertura começará antes, com o pré-show a partir das 20h15min que mostrará os bastidores e o tapete vermelho. Após a transmissão, o evento estará disponível na Max, para que o público possa reviver os melhores momentos.
Quem vai apresentar a transmissão?
A transmissão ao vivo será comandada por Ana Furtado que contará com os comentários da especialista Aline Diniz. O pré-show ficará a cargo de Carol Ribeiro.
Quem serão os anfitriões do Emmy 2024?
Os atores Eugene Levy e Dan Levy, o primeiro duo de pai e filho a apresentar o evento, estarão no comando da premiação.
Quais títulos lideram?
Podemos dizer que são três os nomes que ocupam o pódio dos mais votados. Conheça as produções:
"Xógum: a Gloriosa Saga do Japão" soma 25 indicações. Na premiação técnica, somou 14 prêmios. A série já faz história por conquistar tantas estatuetas e, no domingo, vai concorrer como Melhor Série de Drama, Melhor Ator, Melhor Atriz, Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, Melhor Roteiro e Melhor Direção.
"O Urso" computa sete prêmios até agora por conta da cerimônia do último final de semana. A série já levou os títulos de Melhor Atriz e Ator Convidados em Série de Comédia com os nomes de Jamie Lee Curtis e Jon Bernthal. Para domingo, são 23 indicações e, mesmo que não ganhe, já carrega o título de comédia mais indicada ao Emmy.
"Only Murders in the Building" é outro nome que lidera. Com 21 indicações, tem ainda o plus de ter Selena Gomez lembrada para a categoria de Melhor Atriz pela primeira vez em seu currículo.
Confira a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2024:
Melhor Série de Comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- O Urso
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do In The Shadows
Melhor Série de Drama
- The Crown
- Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Fallout
- Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- The Gilded Age
- Slow Horses
- The Morning Show
- O Problema dos Três Corpos
Melhor Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Bebê Rena
- Fargo
- Uma Questão de Química
- Ripley
- True Detective: Terra Noturna
Melhor Filme Para a Televisão
- O último caso do Monk
- Quiz Lady
- Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul
- Scoop
- A Batalha das Pop-Tarts
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia
- Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
- Maya Rudolph ("Loot")
- Ayo Edebiri ("O Urso")
- Jean Smart ("Hacks")
- Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")
Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Comédia
- Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")
- Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")
- Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Jeremy Allen White ("O Urso")
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")
- Liza Colón-Zayas ("O Urso")
- Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
- Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
- Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abborr Elementary")
- Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Lionel Boyce ("O Urso")
- Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")
- Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("O Urso")
- Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama
- Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
- Anna Sawai ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")
- Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")
- Maya Erskine ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")
Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama
- Idris Elba ("Hijack")
- Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Walton Goggins ("Fallout")
- Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")
- Hiroyuki Sanada ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Dominic West ("The Crown")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")
- Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")
- Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")
- Lesley Manville ("The Crown")
- Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")
- Katen Pittman ("The Morning Show")
- Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Tadanobu Asano ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")
- Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")
- Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")
- Takehiro Hira ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")
- Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
- Brie Larson ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Juno Temple ("Fargo")
- Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")
- Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs The Swans")
Melhor Ator Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Matt Bomer ("Companheiros de Viagem")
- Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")
- Jon Hamm ("Fargo")
- Tom Hollander ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
- Andrew Scott ("Ripley")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Dakota Fanning ("Ripley")
- Lily Gladstone ("Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk")
- Jessica Gunning ("Bebê Rena")
- Aja Naomi King ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
- Nava Mau ("Bebê Rena")
- Kali Reis ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Jonathan Bailey ("Companheiros de Viagem")
- John Hawkes ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
- Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer")
- Lamorne Morris ("Fargo")
- Tom Goodman-Hill ("Bebê Rena")
- Lewis Pullman ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama
- Michaela Coel ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")
- Claire Foy ("The Crown")
- Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show")
- Sarah Paulson ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")
- Parker Posey ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
- Néstor Carbonell ("Xógum")
- Paul Dano ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")
- Tracy Letts ("Lakers: Hora de Vencer")
- Jonathan Pryce ("Slow Horses")
- John Turturro ("Sr. e Sra. Smith")
Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia
- Olivia Colman ("O Urso")
- Jamie Lee Curtis ("O Urso")
- Kaitlin Olson ("Hacks")
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live")
- Kristen Wiig ("Saturday Night Live")
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
- Jon Bernthal ("O Urso")
- Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live")
- Christopher Lloyd ("Hacks")
- Bob Odenkirk ("O Urso")
- Will Poulter ("O Urso")
Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama
- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare ("The Crown")
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner ("Fallout")
- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Will Smith ("Slow Horses")
Melhor Roteiro de Série de Comédia
- Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
- Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo ("O Urso")
- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means ("Girls5Eva")
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky ("Hacks")
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider ("The Other Two")
- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn ("What We Do In The Shadows")
Melhor Roteiro de Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")
- Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror")
- Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
- Ron Nyswaner ("Companheiros de Viagem")
- Steven Zaillian ("Ripley")
- Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
- Randall Einhorn ("Abbott Elementary")
- Guy Ritchie ("Magnatas do Crime")
- Christopher Storer ("O Urso")
- Lucia Aniello ("Hacks")
- Ramy Youssef ("The Bear")
- Mary Lou Belli ("The Ms. Pat Show")
Melhor Direção em Série de Drama
- Stephen Daldry ("The Crown")
- Mimi Leder ("The Morning Show")
- Hiro Murai ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Frederick E.O. Toye ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Saul Metzstein ("Slow Horses")
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")
Melhor Direção em Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Weronika Tofilska ("Bebê Rena")
- Millicent Shelton ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
- Steven Zaillian ("Ripley")
- Gus Van Sant ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
- Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
Melhor programa de variedade em talk show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Melhor reality de competição
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Deixe seu comentário