Emmy 2024 acontece hoje; saiba onde assistir e confira indicados

"Xógum: a Gloriosa Saga do Japão" soma 25 indicações. Na premiação técnica, somou 14 prêmios. A série já faz história por conquistar tantas estatuetas e, no domingo, vai concorrer como Melhor Série de Drama, Melhor Ator, Melhor Atriz, Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, Melhor Roteiro e Melhor Direção.

"O Urso" computa sete prêmios até agora por conta da cerimônia do último final de semana. A série já levou os títulos de Melhor Atriz e Ator Convidados em Série de Comédia com os nomes de Jamie Lee Curtis e Jon Bernthal. Para domingo, são 23 indicações e, mesmo que não ganhe, já carrega o título de comédia mais indicada ao Emmy.

"Only Murders in the Building" é outro nome que lidera. Com 21 indicações, tem ainda o plus de ter Selena Gomez lembrada para a categoria de Melhor Atriz pela primeira vez em seu currículo.

Confira a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2024:

Melhor Série de Comédia