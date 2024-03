'Ducha interna' do TikTok: alguma bebida purifica corpo e elimina toxinas?

@optimizewithnature 3 day watermelon fast! I normally plan out my fruit fasts; however, this one happened out of nowhere since I was so excited to find seeded watermelon. Watermelon is one of my favorite fruits and in my opinion, it is the most powerful kidney cleansing fruit on Earth. It brings me great joy to know that I?m going to consume only watermelon for the next 3 days. My goal with this fast is to connect with myself deeper and flush out the kidneys. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #detox #jucing #goodvibes ? FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz