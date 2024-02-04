Feminino, Grammy 2024 consagra Taylor Swift, primeira a ter 4 álbuns do ano

O Grammy 2024 premiou na noite de domingo (4) os melhores artistas da indústria da música em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.
Taylor Swift foi o grande destaque. ela levou álbum do ano pela quarta vez, se tornando a única pessoa a ter ganhado tantas vezes essa premiação. "Midnight" também ganhou o Grammy de melhor álbum pop vocal.
Miley Cyrus também teve uma noite memorável com "Flowers", escolhida a gravação do ano e a melhor performance pop solo.
Os brasileiros Eliane Elias, Ivan Lins e Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente, que concorriam separadamente a Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino, não conquistaram a estatueta. Os vencedores da categoria foram Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo por "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2".
Veja a lista dos indicados e vencedores das principais categorias.
Música do ano
"A&W" - Lana Del Rey
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste
"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Kill Bill" - SZA
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish — VENCEDOR
Gravação do ano
"Worship" - Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" - SZA
Álbum do ano
"World Music Radio" - Jon Batiste
"The Record" - Boygenius
"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
"Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey
"The Age of Pleasure" - Janelle Monáe
"Guts" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Midnights" - Taylor Swift
"SOS" - SZA
Melhor performance pop solo
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus — VENCEDOR
"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat
"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
Melhor performance pop grupo
"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste
"Never Felt So Alone" - Labrinth e Billie Eilish
"Karma" - Taylor Swift e Ice Spice
"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA e Phoebe Bridgers — VENCEDOR
Melhor álbum pop vocal
"Chemistry" - Kelly Clarkson
"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
"Guts" - Olivia Rodrigo
"- (Subtract)" - Ed Sheeran
"Midnights" - Taylor Swift — VENCEDOR
Revelação do ano
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Produtor do ano (não-clássico)
Jack Antonoff — VENCEDOR
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Compositor do ano (não-clássico)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas — VENCEDOR
Justin Tranter
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
"Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" - Aphex Twin
"Loading" - James Blake
"Higher Than Ever Before" - Disclosure
"Strong" - Romy e Fred again
"Rumble" - Skrillex, Fred again e Flowdan — VENCEDOR
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
"Playing Robots Into Heaven" - James Blake
"For That Beautiful Feeling" - The Chemical Brothers
"Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)" - Fred again — VENCEDOR
"Kx5" - Kx5
"Quest for Fire" - Skrillex
Melhor gravação pop/dance
"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
"Miracle" - Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue — VENCEDOR
"One In A Million" - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
"Rush" - Troye Sivan
Melhor performance rock
"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys
"More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas
"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius — VENCEDOR
"Rescued" - Foo Fighters
"Lux Æterna" - Metallica
Melhor performance metal
"Bad Man" - Disturbed
"Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost
"72 Seasons" - Metallica — VENCEDOR
"Hive Mind" - Slipknot
"Jaded" - Spiritbox
Melhor música rock
"Angry" - The Rolling Stones
"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Emotion Sickness" - Queens Of The Stone Age
"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius — VENCEDOR
"Rescued" - Foo Fighters
Melhor álbum rock
"But Here We Are" - Foo Fighters
"Starcatcher" - Greta Van Fleet
"72 Seasons" - Metallica
"This Is Why" - Paramore — VENCEDOR
"In Times New Roman" - Queens of the Stone Age
Melhor performance de rap
"The Hillbillies" - Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Love Letter" - Black Thought
"Rich Flex" - Drake & 21 Savage
"Scientists & Engineers" - Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane — VENCEDOR
"Players" - Coi Leray
Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual
"Barbie" — VENCEDOR
"Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre"
"Os Fabelmans"
"Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino"
"Oppenheimer"
Melhor canção escrita para mídia visual
"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa
"I'm Just Ken" - Ryan Gosling
"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna
"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish — VENCEDOR
Melhor videoclipe
"I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles — VENCEDOR
"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish
"Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar
"Rush" - Troye Sivan
Melhor filme de música
"Moonage Daydream" — VENCEDOR
"How I'm Feeling Now"
"Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour"
"I Am Everything"
"Dear Mama"
