Grammy

Feminino, Grammy 2024 consagra Taylor Swift, primeira a ter 4 álbuns do ano

De Splash, em São Paulo
Taylor Swift recebe o Grammy e passa a ser a única pessoa a ter quatro álbuns do ano na história do prêmio
Taylor Swift recebe o Grammy e passa a ser a única pessoa a ter quatro álbuns do ano na história do prêmio Imagem: REUTERS/Mike Blake

O Grammy 2024 premiou na noite de domingo (4) os melhores artistas da indústria da música em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.

Taylor Swift foi o grande destaque. ela levou álbum do ano pela quarta vez, se tornando a única pessoa a ter ganhado tantas vezes essa premiação. "Midnight" também ganhou o Grammy de melhor álbum pop vocal.

Miley Cyrus também teve uma noite memorável com "Flowers", escolhida a gravação do ano e a melhor performance pop solo.

Os brasileiros Eliane Elias, Ivan Lins e Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente, que concorriam separadamente a Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino, não conquistaram a estatueta. Os vencedores da categoria foram Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo por "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2".

Veja a lista dos indicados e vencedores das principais categorias.

Música do ano

"A&W" - Lana Del Rey

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill" - SZA

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish — VENCEDOR

Gravação do ano

"Worship" - Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" - SZA

Álbum do ano

"World Music Radio" - Jon Batiste

"The Record" - Boygenius

"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus

"Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey

"The Age of Pleasure" - Janelle Monáe

"Guts" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Midnights" - Taylor Swift

"SOS" - SZA

Melhor performance pop solo

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus — VENCEDOR

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

Melhor performance pop grupo

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" - Labrinth e Billie Eilish

"Karma" - Taylor Swift e Ice Spice

"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA e Phoebe Bridgers — VENCEDOR

Melhor álbum pop vocal

"Chemistry" - Kelly Clarkson

"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus

"Guts" - Olivia Rodrigo

"- (Subtract)" - Ed Sheeran

"Midnights" - Taylor Swift — VENCEDOR

Revelação do ano

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Produtor do ano (não-clássico)

Jack Antonoff — VENCEDOR

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Compositor do ano (não-clássico)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas — VENCEDOR

Justin Tranter

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

"Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" - Aphex Twin

"Loading" - James Blake

"Higher Than Ever Before" - Disclosure

"Strong" - Romy e Fred again

"Rumble" - Skrillex, Fred again e Flowdan — VENCEDOR

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

"Playing Robots Into Heaven" - James Blake

"For That Beautiful Feeling" - The Chemical Brothers

"Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)" - Fred again — VENCEDOR

"Kx5" - Kx5

"Quest for Fire" - Skrillex

Melhor gravação pop/dance

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" - Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue — VENCEDOR

"One In A Million" - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

Melhor performance rock

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius — VENCEDOR

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" - Metallica

Melhor performance metal

"Bad Man" - Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost

"72 Seasons" - Metallica — VENCEDOR

"Hive Mind" - Slipknot

"Jaded" - Spiritbox

Melhor música rock

"Angry" - The Rolling Stones

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Emotion Sickness" - Queens Of The Stone Age

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius — VENCEDOR

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

Melhor álbum rock

"But Here We Are" - Foo Fighters

"Starcatcher" - Greta Van Fleet

"72 Seasons" - Metallica

"This Is Why" - Paramore — VENCEDOR

"In Times New Roman" - Queens of the Stone Age

Melhor performance de rap

"The Hillbillies" - Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Love Letter" - Black Thought

"Rich Flex" - Drake & 21 Savage

"Scientists & Engineers" - Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane — VENCEDOR

"Players" - Coi Leray

Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual

"Barbie" — VENCEDOR

"Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre"

"Os Fabelmans"

"Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino"

"Oppenheimer"

Melhor canção escrita para mídia visual

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"I'm Just Ken" - Ryan Gosling

"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish — VENCEDOR

Melhor videoclipe

"I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles — VENCEDOR

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish

"Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

Melhor filme de música

"Moonage Daydream" — VENCEDOR

"How I'm Feeling Now"

"Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour"

"I Am Everything"

"Dear Mama"

