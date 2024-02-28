Liverpool x Southampton: veja prováveis escalações e onde assistir ao jogo pelo Inglês

A rodada da Copa da Inglaterra está recheada nesta quarta-feira. Nottingham Forest e Manchester United se enfrentarão no City Ground, às 16h45 (de Brasília), enquanto Liverpool e Southampton duelarão em Anfield, às 17h. Por fim, o Chelsea receberá o Leeds, às 16h30.
ONDE ASSISTIR
Nottingham Forest x Manchester United: O jogo poderá ser acompanhado pela ESPN e na plataforma de streaming Star+.
Liverpool x Southampton: A partida terá transmissão da Star+.
Chelsea x Leeds: ESPN 3 e Star+ serão as responsáveis pela transmissão.
PROVÁVEIS ESCALAÇÕES
Nottingham Forest: Sels; Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo e Toffolo; Dominguez e Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White e Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.
Técnico: Nuno Espírito Santo
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire e Lindelof; Casemiro e Eriksen; Bruno Fernandes, Antony e Garnacho; Rashford.
Técnico: Erik ten Hag
The #FACup fifth round awaits ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZzvjZSPR9h
? Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2024
Liverpool: Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrel Quansah, Ibrahima Konate e Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Mac Allister e Bobby Clark; Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo e Luis Díaz
Técnico: Jurgen Klopp
Southampton: Gavin Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek e Walker-Peters; Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone e Stuart Armstrong; David Brooks, Adam Armstrong e Samuel Edozie.
Técnico: Russell Martin
Next up, we're back in #EmiratesFACup action ? #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/K3lvwiIQDF
? Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 27, 2024
Chelsea: Robert Sánchez; Alfie Gilchrist, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill e Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo e Conor Gallagher; Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku e Mykhaylo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson
Técnico: Mauricio Pochettino.
Leeds: Illan Meslier; Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu e Archie Gray; Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev; Daniel James, Georginio Rutter e Crys Summerville; Joel Piroe.
Técnico: Enzo Maresca
? Ahead of Wednesday's clash with Chelsea, #LUFC would like to remind supporters we have a zero-tolerance policy towards the use of any homophobic or discriminatory language, chanting, abuse or gestures
? Leeds United (@LUFC) February 26, 2024
ARBITRAGEM
Nottingham Forest x Manchester United: A partida será apitada por Chris Kavanagh, com a assistência de Neil Davies e Akil Howson. Darren Bond ficará no VAR.
Liverpool x Southampton: O jogo terá Craig Pawson como árbitro, com Adam Nunn e Steven Meredith como assistentes. O VAR será operado por Tony Harrington.
Chelsea x Leeds: David Coote apitará o confronto, com o auxílio de Timothy Wood e Craig Taylor. Graham Scott será o responsável pelo VAR.
