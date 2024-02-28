Assine UOL
Liverpool x Southampton: veja prováveis escalações e onde assistir ao jogo pelo Inglês

A rodada da Copa da Inglaterra está recheada nesta quarta-feira. Nottingham Forest e Manchester United se enfrentarão no City Ground, às 16h45 (de Brasília), enquanto Liverpool e Southampton duelarão em Anfield, às 17h. Por fim, o Chelsea receberá o Leeds, às 16h30.

ONDE ASSISTIR

Nottingham Forest x Manchester United: O jogo poderá ser acompanhado pela ESPN e na plataforma de streaming Star+.

Liverpool x Southampton: A partida terá transmissão da Star+.

Chelsea x Leeds: ESPN 3  e Star+ serão as responsáveis pela transmissão.

PROVÁVEIS ESCALAÇÕES

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo e Toffolo; Dominguez e Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White e Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Técnico: Nuno Espírito Santo

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire e Lindelof; Casemiro e Eriksen; Bruno Fernandes, Antony e Garnacho; Rashford.

Técnico: Erik ten Hag

Southampton: Gavin Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek e Walker-Peters; Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone e Stuart Armstrong; David Brooks, Adam Armstrong e Samuel Edozie.

Técnico: Russell Martin

Técnico: Mauricio Pochettino.

Leeds: Illan Meslier; Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu e Archie Gray; Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev; Daniel James, Georginio Rutter e Crys Summerville; Joel Piroe.

Técnico: Enzo Maresca

ARBITRAGEM

Nottingham Forest x Manchester United: A partida será apitada por Chris Kavanagh, com a assistência de Neil Davies e Akil Howson. Darren Bond ficará no VAR.

Liverpool x Southampton: O jogo terá Craig Pawson como árbitro, com Adam Nunn e Steven Meredith como assistentes. O VAR será operado por Tony Harrington.

Chelsea x Leeds: David Coote apitará o confronto, com o auxílio de Timothy Wood e Craig Taylor. Graham Scott será o responsável pelo VAR.

