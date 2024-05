Playlist: seleção de artistas internacionais que tocam no Rock in Rio 2024

Travis Scott - "Fein" (feat. Playboi Carti)

21 Savage - "Creepin'" (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

Imagine Dragons - "Believer"

OneRepublic - "Counting Stars"

Zara Larsson - "Lush Life"

Avenged Sevenfold - "Hail to The King"

Evanescence - "Bring Me to Life"

Journey - "Don't Stop Believin'"

Deep Purple - "Smoke on the Water"

Incubus - "Drive"

Ed Sheeran - "Shape of You"

Charlie Puth - "We Don't Talk Anymore" (feat. Selena Gomez)

Joss Stone - "Super Duper Love"

Katy Perry - "Last Friday Night"

Karol G - "Qlona"

Cyndi Lauper - "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

Shawn Mendes - "Señorita"

Akon - "Smack That"

Ne-Yo - "Time of Our Lives"

Mariah Carey - "We Belong Together"