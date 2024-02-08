Neymar é o 6º atleta mais bem pago do mundo, aponta estudo; veja o ranking

Neymar foi o sexto atleta mais bem pago do mundo em 2023 e é o único brasileiro que aparece na lista do top-100.

O que aconteceu

O craque brasileiro recebeu 86 milhões de dólares em salários e bônus e mais 35 milhões de dólares em endosso, totalizando 121 milhões de dólares (R$ 600,1 milhões, na cotação de hoje) em 2023.

No topo do ranking está Cristiano Ronaldo, com um total de 275 milhões de dólares (R$ 1,3 bilhão). Fechando o top-3 estão o golfista Jon Ram (203 milhões de dólares - R$ 1 bilhão) e Lionel Messi (130 milhões de dólares - R$ 644,8 milhões), respectivamente.