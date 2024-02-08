Neymar é o 6º atleta mais bem pago do mundo, aponta estudo; veja o ranking

Neymar foi o sexto atleta mais bem pago do mundo em 2023 e é o único brasileiro que aparece na lista do top-100.
O que aconteceu
O craque brasileiro recebeu 86 milhões de dólares em salários e bônus e mais 35 milhões de dólares em endosso, totalizando 121 milhões de dólares (R$ 600,1 milhões, na cotação de hoje) em 2023.
No topo do ranking está Cristiano Ronaldo, com um total de 275 milhões de dólares (R$ 1,3 bilhão). Fechando o top-3 estão o golfista Jon Ram (203 milhões de dólares - R$ 1 bilhão) e Lionel Messi (130 milhões de dólares - R$ 644,8 milhões), respectivamente.
A maior parte da lista é composta por atletas que nasceram nos Estados Unidos. Ao todo, eles são 65 dos 100 mencionados.
Dentre os esportes citados estão: futebol, basquete, golfe, futebol americano, tênis, beisebol, boxe e Fórmula 1.
O salário e o prêmio em dinheiro incluem todos os bônus pagos, incluindo contratações, incentivos, playoffs e pagamento de All-Star Games. A receita de endosso inclui ganhos de patrocínios, licenciamento, royalties, memorabilia, aparições, design de campos de golfe, mídia, ofertas de livros e concessionárias de automóveis de marca.
Confira o ranking
1 Cristiano Ronaldo (futebol) $275M
2 Jon Rahm (golfe) $203M
3 Lionel Messi (futebol) $130M
4 LeBron James (basquete) $125.7M
5 Kylian Mbappé (futebol) $125M
6 Neymar (futebol) $121M
7 Stephen Curry (basquete) $98.9M
8 Giannis Antetokounmpo (basquete) $88.4M
9 Kevin Durant (basquete) $86.9M
10 Patrick Mahomes (futebol americano) $84.3M
11 Lamar Jackson (futebol americano) $82.5M
12 Karim Benzema (futebol) $78M
13 Rory McIlroy (golfe) $77.4M
14 Tiger Woods (golfe) $77.2M
15 Max Verstappen (Fórmula 1) $75M
16 Shohei Ohtani (beisebol) $70M
17 Canelo Álvarez (boxe) $66M
18 Erling Haaland (futebol) $63M
19 Lewis Hamilton (Fórmula 1) $62M
20 Max Scherzer (beisebol) $60.8M
21 Damian Lillard (basquete) $60.3M
22 Klay Thompson (basquete) $60.1M
23 Mohamed Salah (futebol) $56M
24 Anthony Joshua (boxe) $55M
25 Russell Westbrook (basquete) $54M
26 Nick Bosa (futebol americano) $53.6M
27 Viktor Hovland (golfe) $52.3M
27 Scottie Scheffler (golfe) $52.3M
29 James Harden (basquete) $51.6M
30 Joe Burrow (futebol americano) $51.5M
31 Paul George (basquete) $51.1M
32 Bradley Beal (basquete)$50.5M
33 Kawhi Leonard (basquete) $50.1M
34 Luka Dončić (basquete) $49.7M
35 Jimmy Butler (basquete) $47.9M
36 Daniel Jones (futebol americano) $47.5M
37 Jake Paul (boxe) $47M
38 Joel Embiid (basquete) $46.8M
39 Brooks Koepka (golfe) $46.7M
40 Deshaun Watson (futebol americano) $46.5M
41 Devin Booker (basquete) $46.3M
42 Aaron Rodgers (futebol americano) $45.9M
43 Nikola Jokic (basquete) $45.7M
44 Anthony Davis (basquete) $45.5M
45 Dak Prescott (futebol americano) $45M
46 Novak Djokovic (tênis) $44.9M
47 Trae Young (basquete) $44.7M
48 Justin Verlander (beisebol) $44.5M
49 Aaron Judge (beiseol) $44M
50 Zach LaVine (basquete) $43.7M
51 Cameron Smith (golfe) $43.3M
52 Kyrie Irving (basquete) $43.2M
53 Jordan Spieth (golfe) $42.9M
54 Gervonta Davis (boxe) $42.5M
54 Kyler Murray (futebol americano) $42.5M
56 Carlos Alcaraz (tênis) $42.2M
57 Jamal Murray (basquete) $41M
58 Ryan Garcia (boxe) $40.5M
58 Mike Trout (beisebol) $40.5M
60 Donovan Mitchell (basquete) $40.4M
61 Rudy Gobert (basquete) $40.2M
61 Talor Gooch (golfe) $40.2M
63 Jayson Tatum (basquete) $40.1M
64 Tyson Fury (boxe) $40M
65 Rashan Gary (futebol americano) $39.9M
66 Tobias Harris (basquete) $39.3M
67 Chris Paul (basquete) $38.5M
68 Ben Simmons (basquete) $38.4M
69 Anthony Rendon (beisebol) $38.3M
70 Russell Wilson (futebol americano) $38M
70 Sadio Mané (futebol) $38M
70 Pascal Siakam (basquete) $38M
73 CJ McCollum (basquete) $37.9M
74 Jrue Holiday (basquete) $37.8M
75 Zion Williamson (basquete) $37.6M
76 Corey Seager (beisebol) $37.5M
76 Gerrit Cole (beisebol) $37.5M
78 Karl-Anthony Towns (basquete) $37.2M
79 Carlos Correa (beisebol) $37M
79 Josh Allen (futebol americano) $37M
81 Kristaps Porziņģis (basquete) $36.7M
82 Brandon Ingram (basquete) $36.1M
83 Riyad Mahrez (futebol) $36M
83 Robert Lewandowski (futebol) $36M
85 Chris Lindstrom (futebol americano) $35.8M
86 Dustin Johnson (golfe) $35.7M
87 Khris Middleton (basquete) $35.3M
88 Kevin De Bruyne (futebol) $35M
89 Michael Porter Jr. (basquete) $33.9M
90 Orlando Brown Jr. (futebol americano) $33.8M
91 Gordon Hayward (basquete) $33.7M
92 Stephen Strasburg (beisebol) $33.6M
93 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (basquete) $33.5M
94 Bryce Harper (beisebol) $33.2M
95 Kirk Cousins (futebol americano) $33M
96 De'Aaron Fox (basquete) $32.9M
97 Miguel Cabrera (beisebol) $32.8M
98 Bam Adebayo (basquete) $32.7M
99 Giancarlo Stanton (beisebol) $32.6M
100 Derek Carr (futebol americano) $32.5M