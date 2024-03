Clubes europeus disputam a contratação de Bruno Guimarães

Eddie Howe on tomorrow's FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium:

"We'll have a right go. We'll attack it and we'll try to progress into the next round. We can do it. I've got no doubt about that. Of course we have to get our game plan right and execute it to the highest... pic.twitter.com/x422tuaEbq

? Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 15, 2024