Ex-Liverpool critica Casemiro após derrota do United: "Deveria ir para a MLS ou Arábia Saudita"

?? | QUICK STAT

Manchester United have now played 513 matches in all competitions since the start of the 2015/16 season.

Casemiro has tonight become the first Red Devils' player in that time span who has been dribbled past more than 7 times in a single match. ?#CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/DL40XU3RBS

? Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) May 6, 2024

Carragher ainda sugeriu que Casemiro se transferisse para os EUA ou para a Arábia Saudita.