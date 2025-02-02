Grammy: veja os indicados e vencedores da premiação
Acontece neste domingo (2) em Los Angeles a 67ª edição do Grammy. Confira os indicados de cada categoria — e, em negrito, os vencedores:
Melhor álbum pop latino
"Funk Generation" - Anitta
"El Viaje" - Luis Fonsi
"García" - Kany García
"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" - Shakira
"Orquídeas" - Kali Uchis
Artista revelação
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Melhor álbum country
"COWBOY CARTER" - Beyoncé
"F-1 Trillion" - Post Malone
"Deeper Well" - Kacey Musgraves
"Higher" - Chris Stapleton
"Whirlwind" - Lainey Wilson
Melhor álbum vocal de pop
"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter
"HIT ME HARD AND SOFT" - Billie Eilish
"eternal sunshine" - Ariana Grande
"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan
"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift
Melhor álbum de rap
"Might Delete Later" - J. Cole
"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" - Common & Pete Rock
"Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii
"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" - Eminem
"We Don't Trust You" - Future & Metro Boomin
Melhor performance pop solo
"Bodyguard" - Beyoncé
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Apple" - Charli xcx
"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
Melhor gravação de dance/eletrônica
"She's Gone, Dance On" - Disclosure
"Loved" - Four Tet
"leavemealone" - Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
"Neverender" - Justice & Tame Impala
"Witchy" - KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino
Melhor gravação de dance pop
"Make You Mine" - Madison Beer
"Von dutch" - Charli XCX
"L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]" - Billie Eilish
"Yes, And?" - Ariana Grande
"Got Me Started" - Troye Sivan
Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica
"BRAT" - Charli XCX
"Three" - Four Tet
"Hyperdrama" - Justice
"Timeless" - KAYTRANADA
"Telos" - Zedd
Melhor performance de americana
"YA YA" - Beyoncé
"Subtitles" - Madison Cunningham
"Don't Do Me Good" - Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves
"American Dreaming" - Sierra Ferrell
"Runaway Train" - Sarah Jarosz
"Empty Trainload Of Sky" - Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Melhor álbum de americana
"The Other Side" - T Bone Burnett
"$10 Cowboy" - Charley Crockett
"Trail Of Flowers" - Sierra Ferrell
"Polaroid Lovers" - Sarah Jarosz
"No One Gets Out Alive" - Maggie Rose
"Tigers Blood" - Waxahatchee
Melhor álbum gospel
"Covered Vol. 1" - Melvin Crispell III
"Choirmaster II (Live)" - Ricky Dillard
"Father's Day" - Kirk Franklin
"Still Karen" - Karen Clark Sheard
"More Than This" - CeCe Winans
Melhor performance ou canção gospel
"Church Doors" - Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist
"Yesterday" - Melvin Crispell III
"Hold On (Live)" - Ricky Dillard
"Holy Hands" - DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk, Muzik Offord & Juan Winans
"One Hallelujah" - Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine
Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea
"Heart Of A Human" - DOE
"When Wind Meets Fire" - Elevation Worship
"Child Of God" - Forrest Frank
"Coat Of Many Colors" - Brandon Lake
"The Maverick Way Complete" - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo
"Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini com Noah Kahan
"II MOST WANTED" - Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus
"Break Mine" - Brothers Osborne
"Bigger Houses" - Dan + Shay
"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Melhor performance solo de country
"16 CARRIAGES" - Beyoncé
"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll
"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
"It Takes A Woman" - Chris Stapleton
Melhor canção country
"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll
"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Beyoncé
Melhor álbum de música urbana
"nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana" - Bad Bunny
"Rayo" - J Balvin
"FERXXOCALIPSIS" - Feid
"LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN" - Residente
"att." - Young Miko
Melhor álbum latino de rock ou música alternativa
"Compita del Destino" - El David Aguilar
"Pa' Tu Cuerpa" - Cimafunk
"Autopoiética" - Mon Laferte
"GRASA" - NATHY PELUSO
"¿Quién trae las cornetas?" - Rawayana
Melhor álbum de música mexicana (incluindo Tejano)
"Diamantes" - Chiquis
"Boca Chueca, Vol. 1" - Carín León
"ÉXODO" - Peso Pluma
"De Lejitos" - Jessi Uribe
Melhor álbum tropical latino
"MUEVENSE" - Marc Anthony
"Bailar" - Sheila E.
"Radio Güira" - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
"Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)" - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
"Vacilón Santiaguero" - Kiki Valera
Compositor não-clássico do ano
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrerra
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Melhor performance de R&B
"Guidance" - Jhené Aiko
"Residuals" - Chris Brown
"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" - Coco Jones
"Made For Me (Live On BET)" - Muni Long
"Saturn" - SZA
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
"Wet" - Marsha Ambrosius
"Can I Have This Groove" - Kenyon Dixon
"No Lie" - Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald
"Make Me Forget" - Muni Long
"That's You" - Lucky Daye
Melhor canção R&B
"After Hours" - Kehlani
"Burning" - Tems
"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" - Coco Jones
"Ruined Me" - Muni Long
"Saturn" - SZA
Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo (empate)
"So Glad To Know You" - Avery*Sunshine
"En Route" - Durand Bernarr
"Bando Stone And The New World" - Childish Gambino
"Crash" - Kehlani
"Why Lawd?" - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Melhor álbum de R&B
"11:11 (Deluxe)" - Chris Brown
"Vantablack" - Lalah Hathaway
"Revenge" - Muni Long
"Algorithm" - Lucky Daye
"Coming Home" - Usher
Melhor performance de rap
"Enough (Miami)" - Cardi B
"When The Sun Shines Again" - Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos
"NISSAN ALTIMA" - Doechii
"Houdini" - Eminem
"Like That" - Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
Melhor performance de rap melódico
"KEHLANI" - Jordan Adetunji deat. Kehlani
"SPAGHETTII" - Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey
"We Still Don't Trust You" - Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd
"Big Mama" - Latto
"3:AM" - Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu
Melhor canção de rap
"Asteroids" - Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy
"Carnival" - Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid & Playboy Carti
"Like That" - Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla
Melhor videoclipe
"Tailor Swif" - A$AP Rocky
"360" - Charli xcx
"Houdini" - Eminem
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional
"À Fleur De Peau" - Cyrille Aimée
"Visions" - Norah Jones
"Good Together" - Lake Street Dive
"Impossible Dream" - Aaron Lazar
"Christmas Wish" - Gregory Porter
Produtor não-clássico do ano
Alissia
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuck
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Melhor performance de rock
"Now and Then" - The Beatles
"Beautiful People (Stay High)" - The Black Keys
"The American Dream Is Killing Me" - Green Day
"Gift Horse" - IDLES
"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam
"Broken Man" - St. Vincent
Melhor performance de metal
"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" - Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
"Crown of Horns" - Judas Priest
"Suffocate" - Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
"Screaming Suicide" - Metallica
"Cellar Door" - Spiritbox
Melhor canção de rock
"Beautiful People (Stay High)" - The Black Keys
"Broken Man" - St. Vincent
"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam
"Dilemma" - Green Day
"Gift Horse" - IDLES
Melhor álbum de rock
"Happiness Bastards" - The Black Crowes
"Romance" - Fontaines D.C.
"Saviors" - Green Day
"TANGK" - Idles
"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam
"Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones
"No Name" - Jack White
Melhor performance de música alternativa
"Neon Pill" - Cage The Elephant
"Song Of The Lake" - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
"Starburster" - Fontaines D.C.
"BYE BYE" - Kim Gordon
"Flea" - St. Vincent
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
"Wild God" - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
"Charm" - Clairo
"The Collective" - Kim Gordon
"What Now" - Brittany Howard
"All Born Screaming" - St. Vincent
Melhor álbum gospel roots
"The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2" - Authentic Unlimited
"The Gospel According To Mark' - Mark D. Conklin
"Rhapsody" - The Harlem Gospel Travelers
"Church" - Cory Henry
"Loving You" - The Nelons
Melhor canção de música american roots
"Ahead Of The Game" - Mark Knopfler
"All In Good Time" - Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple
"All My Friends" - Aoife O'Donovan
"American Dreaming" - Sierra Ferrell
"Blame It On Eve" - Shemekia Copeland
Melhor performance de música american roots
"Blame It On Eve" - Shemekia Copeland
"Nothing In Rambling" The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
"Lighthouse" - Sierra Ferrell
"The Ballad Of Sally" - Anne Rhiannon Giddens
Melhor álbum de música roots regional
"25 Back To My Roots" - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
"Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival" - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles feat. J'Wan Boudreaux
"Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival" - New Breed Brass Band feat. Trombone Shorty
"Kuini" - Kalani Pe'a
"Stories From The Battlefield" - The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Melhor performance ou canção de música cristã contemporânea
"Holy Forever (Live)" - Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson feat. CeCe Winans
"Praise" - Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore
"Firm Foundation (He Won't)" - Honor & Glory feat. Disciple
"In The Name Of Jesus" - JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy
"In The Room - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine
"That's My King" - CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ
Melhor canção composta para mídias visuais
"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma [De "Twisters"]" - Luke Combs
"Better Place [De "Trolls 3 - Juntos Novamenter"]" - *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
"Can't Catch Me Now [De "Jogos Vorazes: A Cantiga Dos Pássaros e Das Serpentes"] - Olivia Rodrigo
"It Never Went Away [De "Jon Batiste: American Symphony"]" - Jon Batiste
"Love Will Survive [De "O Tatuador de Auschwitz"]" - Barbra Streisand
Melhor performance de jazz
"Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)" - The Baylor Project
"Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" - Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield
"Juno" - Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
"Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" - Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner
"Little Fears" - Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts
Melhor álbum vocal de jazz
"Journey In Black" - Christie Dashiell
"Wildflowers Vol. 1" - Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
"A Joyful Holiday" - Samara Joy
"Milton + esperanza" - Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding
"My Ideal" - Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
Melhor álbum instrumental de jazz
"Owl Song" - Ambrose Akinmusire feat. Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley
"Beyond This Place" - Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson
"Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" - Lakecia Benjamin
"Remembrance" - Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
"Solo Game" - Sullivan Fortner
Melhor álbum de grande conjunto de jazz
"Returning To Forever" - John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band
"And So It Goes" - The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
"Walk A Mile In My Shoe" - Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band
"Bianca Reimagined: Music For Paws And Persistence" - Dan Pugach Big Band
"Golden City" - Miguel Zenón
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
"Spain Forever Again" - Michel Camilo & Tomatito
"Cubop Lives!" - Zaccai Curtis
"COLLAB" - Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
"Time And Again" - Eliane Elias
"El Trio: Live in Italy" Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
"Cuba And Beyond" - Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
"As I Travel" - Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero
Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo
"Night Reign" - Arooj Aftab
"New Blue Sun" - André 3000
"Code Derivation" - Robert Glasper
"Foreverland" - Keyon Harrold
"No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin" - Meshell Ndegeocello
Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo
"Plot Armor" - Taylor Eigsti
"Rhapsody In Blue" - Béla Fleck
"Orchestras (Live)" - Bill Frisell feat. Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan
"Mark" - Mark Guiliana
"Speak To Me" - Julian Lage
Melhor performance de música global
"Raat Ki Rani" - Arooj Aftab
"A Rock Somewhere" - Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal
"Rise" - Rocky Dawuni
"Bemba Colorá" - Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
"Sunlight To My Soul" - Angélique Kidjo feat. Soweto Gospel Choir
"Kashira" - Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung
Melhor performance de música africana
"Tomorrow" - Yemi Alade
"MMS" - Asake & Wizkid
"Sensational" - Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
"Higher" - Burna Boy
"Love Me JeJe" - Tems
Melhor álbum de música global
"ALKEBULAN II" - Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
"Paisajes" - Ciro Hurtado
"Heis" - Rema
"Historias De Un Flamenco" - Antonio Rey
"Born In The Wild" - Tems
Melhor álbum de reggae
"Take It Easy" - Collie Buddz
"Party With Me" - Vybz Kartel
"Never Gets Late Here" - Shenseea
"Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)" - Artistas variados
"Evolution" - The Wailers
Melhor álbum new age, ambient ou chant
"Break Of Dawn" - Ricky Kej
"Triveni" - Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
"Visions Of Sounds De Luxe" - Chris Redding
"Opus" - Ryuichi Sakamoto
"Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn" - Anoushka Shankar
"Warriors Of Light" - Radhika Vekaria
Melhor engenharia de álbum clássico
"Adams: Girls Of The Golden West"
"Andres: The Blind Banister"
"Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit"
"Clear Voices In The Dark"
"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"
Melhor engenharia de álbum não-clássico
"Algorithm"
"Cyan Blue"
"Deeper Well"
"empathogen"
"i/o"
"Short n' Sweet"
Produtor clássico do ano
Erica Brenner
Christoph Franke
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Dirk Sobotka
Melhor pacote de gravação
"The Avett Brothers" - Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, diretores de arte
"Baker Hotel" - Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, diretores de arte
"BRAT" - Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, diretores de arte
"F-1 Trillion" - Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, diretores de arte
"Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition" - Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, diretores de arte
"Jug Band Millionaire" - Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, diretores de arte
"Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease" - Lee Pei-Tzu, diretor de arte
Melhor pacote de box ou edição limitada especial
"Half Living Things" - Patrick Galvin, diretor de arte
"Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea" - Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, diretores de arte
"In Utero" - Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, diretores de arte
"Mind Games" - Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, diretores de arte
"Unsuk Chin" - Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, diretores de arte
"We Blame Chicago" - Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, diretores de arte
Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo
"Avalon" - Roxy Music
"Genius Loves Company" - Ray Charles e artistas variados
"Henning Sommerro: Borders" - Trondheim Symphony Orchestra
"i/o (In-Side Mix)" - Peter Gabriel
"Pax" - Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet
Melhor composição instrumental
"At Last"
"Communion"
"I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time"
"Strands"
Melhor gravação de ópera
"Adams: Girls Of The Golden West" - Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale
"Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas" - The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
"Moravec: The Shining" - Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus
"Puts: The Hours" - Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus
"Saariaho: Adriana Mater" - San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas
Melhor performance de coral
"Clear Voices In The Dark" - Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
"A Dream So Bright" Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices
"Handel: Israel In Egypt" - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo's Fire; Apollo's Singers
"Ochre" - The Crossing
"Sheehan: Akathist" - Elizabeth Bates, Paul D'Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus
Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequeno coro
"Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles" - JACK Quartet
"Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97,
'Archduke'" - Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax
"Cerrone: Beaufort Scales" - Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble
"Home" - Miró Quartet
"Rectangles And Circumstance" - Caroline Shaw & S? Percussion
Melhor performance orquestral
"Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance" - Marin Alsop, regente (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra
"Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major" - JoAnn Falletta, regente (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina" - Gustavo Dudamel, regente (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen" - Susanna Mälkki, regente (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Stravinsky: The Firebird" - Esa-Pekka Salonen, regente (San Francisco Symphony)
Melhor solo clássico instrumental
"Akiho: Longing" - Andy Akiho
"Bach: Goldberg Variations" - Víkingur Ólafsson
"Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc" - Wild Up
"Entourer" - Mak Grgi? (Ensemble Dissonance)
"Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra" - Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, regente (Experiential Orchestra)
Melhor ábum vocal clássico solo
"Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price" - Karen Slack, solista; Michelle Cann, pianista
"A Change Is Gonna Come" - Nicholas Phan, solista; Palaver Strings, coro
"Newman: Bespoke Songs" - Fotina Naumenko, solista; Marika Bournaki, pianista
"Show Me The Way" - Will Liverman, solista; Jonathan King, pianista
"Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder" - Joyce DiDonato, solista; Maxim Emelyanychev, regente (Il Pomo d'Oro)
Melhor álbum de poesia falada
"CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say" - Queen Sheba
"cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series" - Omari Hardwick
"Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In The Beginning Was The Word" - Malik Yusef
"The Heart, The Mind, The Soul" - Tank And The Bangas
"The Seven Number Ones" - Mad Skillz
Melhor gravação de audiolivro, narração e storytelling
"All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words" - artistas variados, produção de Guy Oldfield
"...And Your Ass Will Follow" - George Clinton
"Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones" - Dolly Parton
"Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration" - Jimmy Carter
"My Name Is Barbra" - Barbra Streisand
Melhor álbum de teatro musical
"Hell's Kitchen"
"Merrily We Roll Along"
"The Notebook"
"The Outsiders"
"Suffs"
"The Wiz"
Melhor arranjo instrumental ou a cappella
"Baby Elephant Walk - Encore" - Snarky Puppy
"Bridge Over Troubled Water" - Jacob Collier feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly
"Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)" - Béla Fleck feat. Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton
"Rose Without The Thorns" - Scott Hoying feat. säje & Tonality
"Silent Night" - säje
Melhor arranjo instrumental e vocal
"Alma" - säje feat. Regina Carter
"Always Come Back" - John Legend
"b i g f e e l i n g s" - WILLOW
"Last Surprise (From "Persona 5")" - The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher
"The Sound Of Silence" - Cody Fry feat. Sleeping At Last
Melhor compêndio clássico
"Akiho: BeLonging" - Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, produtores
"American Counterpoints" - Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, regente; Blanton Alspaugh, produtor
"Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode" - JoAnn Falletta, regente; Bernd Gottinger, produtor
"Mythologies II" - Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, regente; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, produtores
"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"- Gustavo Dudamel, regente; Dmitriy Lipay, produtor
Melhor composição clássica contemporânea
"Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello" - Andrea Casarrubios, compositor (Andrea Casarrubios)
"Coleman: Revelry" - Valerie Coleman, compositora (Decoda)
"Lang: Composition As Explanation" - David Lang, compositor (Eighth Blackbird)"
"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina" - Gabriela Ortiz, compositora (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
"Saariaho: Adriana Mater" - Kaija Saariaho, compositora (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)
Melhor álbum histórico
"Centennial" - King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists
"Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition" - Prince & The New Power Generation
"Paul Robeson - Voice of Freedom: His Complete" - Paul Robeson
"Pepito Y Paquito" - Pepe De Lucía e Paco De Lucía
"The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition)" - Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews
Melhores notas de álbum
"After Midnight" - Ford Dabney's Syncopated Orchestras
"The Carnegie Hall Concert" - Alice Coltrane
"Centennial" - King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists
"John Culshaw - The Art Of The Producer - The Early Years 1948-55" - John Culshaw
"SONtrack Original De La Película 'Al Son De Beno'" - artistas variados
Melhor filme musical
"Jon Batiste: American Symphony" - Jon Batiste
"June" - June Carter Cash
"Kings From Queens" - Run DMC
"Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple" - Steven Van Zandt
"The Greatest Night In Pop" - artistas variados
Melhor trilha sonora para videogames e outras mídias interativas
"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" - Pinar Toprak
"God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla" - Bear McCreary
"Marvel's Spider-Man 2" - John Paesano
"Star Wars Outlaws" - Wilbert Roget, II
"Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord" - Winifred Phillips, composer
Melhor trilha sonora compilada para mídia visual
"A Cor Púrpura" - artistas variados
"Deadpool & Wolverine" - artistas variados
"Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein" - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper
"Saltburn" - artistas variados
"Twisters: The Album" - artistas variados
Melhor trilha sonora original para mídia visual (cinema e televisão)
"Ficção Americana" - Laura Karpman
"Rivais" - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
"A Cor Púrpura" - Kris Bowers
"Duna: Parte 2" - Hans Zimmer
"Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão" - Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross
Melhor álbum de comédia
"Armageddon" - Ricky Gervais
"The Dreamer" - Dave Chappelle
"The Prisoner" - Jim Gaffigan
"Someday You'll Die" - Nikki Glaser
"Where Was I" - Trevor Noah
Melhor álbum de música infantil
"Brillo, Brillo!" - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
"Creciendo" - Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
"My Favorite Dream" - John Legend
"Solid Rock Revival" - Rock For Children
"World Wide Playdate" - Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Melhor álbum folk
"American Patchwork Quartet" - American Patchwork Quartet
"Weird Faith" - Madi Diaz
"Bright Future" - Adrianne Lenker
"All My Friends" - Aoife O'Donovan
"Woodland" - Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo
"Blues Deluxe Vol.2" - Joe Bonamassa
"Blame It On Eve" - Shemekia Copeland
"Friendlytown" - Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
"Mileage" - Ruthie Foster
"The Fury" - Antonio Vergara
Melhor álbum de blues tradicional
"Hill Country Love" - Cedric Burnside
"Struck Down" - The Fabulous Thunderbirds
"One Guitar Woman" - Sue Foley
"Sam's Place" - Little Feat
"Swingin' Live At The Church In Tulsa" - The Taj Mahal Sextet
Melhor álbum de bluegrass
"I Built A World" - Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
"Songs Of Love And Life" - The Del McCoury Band
"No Fear" - Sister Sadie
"Live Vol. 1" - Billy Strings
"Earl Jam" - Tony Trischka
"Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman" - Dan Tyminski
Melhor gravação remixada
"Alter Ego" - Doechii feat. JT, remix de KAYTRANADA
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey e David Guetta, remix de David Guetta
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter, remix de FNZ e Mark Ronson
"Jah Sees Them" - Julian Marley & Antaeus, remix de Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish
"Von dutch" - Charli xcx & A.G. Cook feat. Addison Rae, remix de A.G. Cook
