Grammy: veja os indicados e vencedores da premiação

Melhor álbum country

"COWBOY CARTER" - Beyoncé

"F-1 Trillion" - Post Malone

"Deeper Well" - Kacey Musgraves

"Higher" - Chris Stapleton

"Whirlwind" - Lainey Wilson

Melhor álbum vocal de pop

"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

"HIT ME HARD AND SOFT" - Billie Eilish

"eternal sunshine" - Ariana Grande

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift

Melhor álbum de rap

"Might Delete Later" - J. Cole

"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" - Common & Pete Rock

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii

"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" - Eminem

"We Don't Trust You" - Future & Metro Boomin