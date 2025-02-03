Grammy 2025: Beyoncé é a principal vencedora da noite; veja lista, com Beatles e Chappell Roan

Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration (VENCEDOR)

Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual