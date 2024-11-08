Grammy 2025: Anitta, Beyoncé e Taylor Swift são indicadas; veja a lista completa

A Recording Academy, a Academia de Gravação americana, divulgou, nesta sexta-feira, 8, a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2025. Entre os destaques, está a brasileira Anitta, indicada na categoria Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino.
A cantora Beyoncé lidera com 11 indicações, mas Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX e Chappel Roan também aparecem nas principais categorias. Veja a lista de indicados (em atualização):
Música do ano
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Beyoncé - Texas Hold Em
Revelação do ano
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Álbum do Ano
New Blue Sun - André 3000
Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé
Short n Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
Brat - Charli XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier
Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
Gravação do Ano
Now And Then - The Beatles
Texas Hold Em - Beyoncé
Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
360 - Charli xcx
Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan
Fortnight - Taylor Swift e Post Malone
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
Anitta - Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
Kany García - García
Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran
Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Melhor performance solo pop
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - Apple
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine - Remix
Beyoncé e Post Malone - Leviis Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift - Us.
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Melhor álbum pop vocal
Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica
Disclosure - Shes Gone, Dance On
Four Tet - Loved
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy
Melhor gravação de dance pop
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - LAmour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Melhor Álbum de Música Dance/Eletrônica
Charli XCX - Brat
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
Kaytranada - Timeless
Zedd - Telos
Melhor gravação remixada
Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
Doechii & Kaytranada e JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Melhor performance de rock
The Beatles - Now and Then
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Melhor performance de metal
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose e Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Melhor canção de rock
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - Dilemma
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Melhor Álbum de Rock
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Melhor performance de música alternativa
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
St. Vincent - Flea
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Melhor performance de R&B
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA - Saturn
Melhor performance tradicional de R&B
Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove
Lalah Hathaway e Michael McDonald - No Lie
Lucky Daye - Thats You
Marsha Ambrosius - Wet
Muni Long - Make Me Forget
Melhor canção de R&B
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Kehlani - After Hours
Muni Long - Ruined Me
SZA - Saturn
Tems - Burning
Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You
Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World
Durand Bernarr - En Route
Kehlani - Crash
NxWorries - Why Lawd?
Melhor Álbum de R&B
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Melhor performance de rap
Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
Common & Pete Rock e Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii - Nissan Altima
Eminem - Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Melhor performance de rap melódico
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Dont Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
Latto - Big Mama
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Melhor canção de rap
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid e Playboi Carti - Carnival
Melhor álbum de rap
Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin - We Dont Trust You
J. Cole - Might Delete Later
Melhor álbum de poesia falada
Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul
Melhor performance de jazz
The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis com Troy Roberts - Little Fears
Lakecia Benjamin com Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place
Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game
Melhor Álbum de Grande Conjunto de Jazz
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes
Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined
John Beasley com Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever
Miguel Zenón - Golden City
Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Donald Vega com Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel
Eliane Elias - Time and Again
Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab
Horacio El Negro Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy
Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again
Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin
Robert Glasper - Code Derivation
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream
Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau
Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
Lake Street Dive - Good Together
Norah Jones - Visions
Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo
Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue
Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)
Julian Lage - Speak to Me
Mark Guiliana - Mark
Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor
Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Hells Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Melhor performance solo country
Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Melhor performance duo ou grupo de country
Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted
Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
Post Malone e Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Melhor canção country
Beyoncé - Texas Hold Em
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "DMile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Compositor do Ano, Não-Clássico
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
