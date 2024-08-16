Veja o ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados da história, segundo britânicos

Fazer listas de melhores álbuns sempre provoca debates acalorados. O jornal britânico The Independent convidou uma equipe de jornalistas e resenhistas para eleger os discos mais superestimados da história. Na lista, aparecem obras consideradas "intocáveis", como Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, dos Beatles. O ranking inclui, ainda, trabalhos de artistas como Coldplay, Nirvana, Madonna, Taylor Swift e David Bowie, entre outros.

Ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados, segundo o 'The Independent'

01. Interpol - Turn on the Bright Lights

02. Radiohead - Kid A

03. The Horrors - Primary Colours

04. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - Trout Mask Replica

05. Florence + The Machine - Lungs

06. Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin IV

07. Nirvana - In Utero

08. Coldplay - Parachutes

09. Jeff Buckley - Grace

10. The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

11. Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

12. Van Morrison - Astral Weeks

13. Boygenius - The Record

14. Sex Pistols - Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols

15. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - Letter to You

16. Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

17. U2 - Songs of Innocence

18. Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

19. The White Stripes - Elephant

20. David Bowie - Low

21. Lorde - Tennis Court

22. PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

23. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

24. The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

25. Madonna - Confessions on a Dance Floor