Influenciador mais seguido do TikTok é detido pela imigração dos EUA

Meet far-left TikTok star "Khaby Lame."



He's an ILLEGAL ALIEN!



I've been working with the patriots at President Trump's DHS to make this happen.



He was just ARRESTED in Vegas and is in ICE CUSTODY!



To verify, go to ICE's Locator, type the A-number, and Senegal as country. pic.twitter.com/Xx7UVfTgqR