EXOTEEZ: EXO e ATEEZ se aproximam e movimentam o fandom do K-pop

250517 ATEEZ Yeosang mentioned SUHO in his live



"After his performance, SUHO sunbaenim came by our waiting room to offer us some kind words and we took a picture. It was such an honor, I'm so happy. He's very kind, I'm thankful."#SUHO #?? #?? #??? #SUHOinChile pic.twitter.com/PMZscNlO4K