'Energia e paixão únicas': NMIXX se prepara para 1ª turnê na América Latina

NMIXX is officially hitting the road of tour for their 2nd fan concert, NMIXX CHANGE UP: MIXX LAB!



They've just announced additional dates and stops, with even more to come :



- Mexico City: February 19 & 20

- Santiago: February 22 & 23

- São Paulo: February 28

- Taipei: April? pic.twitter.com/Erw0sTQwK3