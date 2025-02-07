Critics Choice Awards: veja a lista de vencedores

A 30ª edição do Critics Choice Awards acontece nesta sexta-feira (7), em Santa Monica, na Califórnia. Confira os indicados de cada categoria — e, em negrito, os vencedores:
Categorias de cinema
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Yura Borisov, "Anora"
Kieran Culkin, "A Verdadeira Dor"
Clarence Maclin, "Sing Sing"
Edward Norton, "Um Completo Desconhecido"
Guy Pearce, "O Brutalista"
Denzel Washington, "Gladiador II"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Danielle Deadwyler, "The Piano Lesson"
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, "Nickel Boys"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
Margaret Qualley, "A Substância"
Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"
Melhor elenco
"Anora"
"Conclave"
"Emilia Pérez"
"Saturday Night
"Sing Sing"
"Wicked"
Melhor filme de animação
"Flow"
"Divertida Mente 2"
"Memórias de um Caracol"
"Wallace & Gromit: Avengança"
"Robô Selvagem"
Categorias de televisão
Melhor série de drama
"O Dia do Chacal"
"A Diplomata"
"Evil"
"Industry"
"Entrevista com o Vampiro"
"The Old Man"
"Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
"Slow Horses"
Melhor série de comédia
"Abbott Elementary"
"O Professor"
"Hacks"
"Ninguém Quer"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Alguém em Algum Lugar"
"St. Denis Medical"
"What We Do in the Shadows"
Melhor ator em série de drama
Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
Ncuti Gatwa, "Doctor Who"
Eddie Redmayne, "O Dia do Chacal"
Hiroyuki Sanada, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
Rufus Sewell, "A Diplomata"
Antony Starr, "The Boys"
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
Shanola Hampton, "Encontrados"
Keira Knightley, "Black Doves"
Keri Russell, "A Diplomata"
Anna Sawai, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Brian Jordan Alvarez, "O Professor"
Adam Brody, "Ninguém Quer"
David Alan Grier, "St. Denis Medical"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Kayvan Novak, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Kristen Bell, "Ninguém Quer"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Natasia Demetriou, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Bridget Everett, "Alguém em Algum Lugar"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
Melhor minissérie
"Bebê Rena"
"Disclaimer"
"Mestres do Ar"
"Mr Bates vs the Post Office"
"Pinguim"
"Ripley"
"True Detective: Terra Noturna"
"Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte"
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
Colin Farrell, "Pinguim"
Richard Gadd, "Bebê Rena"
Tom Hollander, "FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans"
Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"
Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow"
Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
Jessica Lange, "The Great Lillian Hall"
Cristin Milioti, "Pinguim"
Phoebe-Rae Taylor, "Out of My Mind"
Naomi Watts, "FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Tadanobu Asano, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
Michael Emerson, "Evil"
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, "Encontrados"
Takehiro Hira, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
John Lithgow, "The Old Man"
Sam Reid, "Entrevista com o Vampiro"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Moeka Hoshi, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
Allison Janney, "A Diplomata"
Nicole Kidman, "Lioness"
Skye P. Marshall, "Matlock"
Anna Sawai, "Pachinko"
Fiona Shaw, "Mal de Família"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
Asher Grodman, "Ghosts"
Harvey Guillén, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Brandon Scott Jones, "Ghosts"
Michael Urie, "Falando a Real"
Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Liza Colón-Zayas, "O Urso"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Stephanie Koenig, "O Professor"
Patti LuPone, "Agatha Desde Sempre"
Annie Potts, "Jovem Sheldon"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
Robert Downey Jr., "O Simpatizante"
Hugh Grant, "O Regime"
Ron Cephas Jones, "Genius: MLK/X"
Logan Lerman, "Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte"
Liev Schreiber, "O Casal Perfeito"
Treat Williams, "FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
Leila George, "Disclaimer"
Betty Gilpin, "Three Women"
Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena
Deirdre O'Connell, "Pinguim"
Kali Reis, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
