'Ainda Estou Aqui' é indicado ao Critics Choice Awards; veja lista completa

Foi divulgada nesta quinta-feira (12) a lista de filmes indicados ao 30º Critics Choice Awards, cuja cerimônia acontece no dia 12 de janeiro. Confira as categorias já anunciadas:
Melhor filme
Um Completo Desconhecido
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Duna: Parte 2
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
A Substância
Wicked
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
Tudo que Imaginamos Como Luz
Emilia Pérez
Flow
Ainda Estou Aqui
Kneecap - Música e Liberdade
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Melhor ator
Adrien Brody - O Brutalista
Timothée Chalamet - Um Completo Desconhecido
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Herege
Melhor atriz
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie - Maria Callas
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - A Substância
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - Um Completo Desconhecido
Guy Pearce - O Brutalista
Denzel Washington - Gladiador 2
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Margaret Qualley - A Substância
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Melhor jovem ator ou atriz
Alyla Browne - Furiosa: Uma Saga Mad Max
Elliott Heffernan - Blitz
Maisy Stella - Meu Eu do Futuro
Izaac Wang - Didi
Alisha Weir - Abigail
Zoe Ziegler - Planeta Janet
Melhor elenco
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Confira também as séries indicadas:
Melhor série de drama
O Dia do Chacal
A Diplomata
Evil
Industry
Entrevista com o Vampiro
The Old Man
Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Slow Horses
Melhor ator em série de drama
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Ncuti Gatwa - Doctor Who
Eddie Redmayne - O Dia do Chacal
Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata
Antony Starr - The Boys
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Shanola Hampton - Encontrados
Keira Knightley - Black Doves
Keri Russell - A Diplomata
Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Michael Emerson - Evil
Mark-Paul Gosselaar - Encontrados
Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
John Lithgow - The Old Man
Sam Reid - Entrevista com o Vampiro
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Moeka Hoshi - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Allison Janney - A Diplomata
Nicole Kidman - Lioness
Skye P. Marshall - Matlock
Anna Sawai - Pachinko
Fiona Shaw - Mal de Família
Melhor série de comédia
Abbott Elementary
O Professor
Hacks
Ninguém Quer
Only Murders in the Building
Alguém em Algum Lugar
St. Denis Medical
What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Brian Jordan Alvarez - O Professor
Adam Brody - Ninguém Quer
David Alan Grier - St. Denis Medical
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Kristen Bell - Ninguém Quer
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows
Bridget Everett - Alguém em Algum Lugar
Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Paul W. Downs - Hacks
Asher Grodman - Ghosts
Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Stephanie Koenig - O Professor
Patti LuPone - Agatha Desde Sempre
Annie Potts - Jovem Sheldon
Melhor minissérie
Bebê Rena
Disclaimer
Mestres do Ar
Mr Bates vs the Post Office
Pinguim
Ripley
True Detective: Terra Noturna,
Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte
Melhor filme feito para a televisão
The Great Lillian Hall
It's What's Inside
Música
Out of My Mind
Rebel Ridge
V/H/S/Beyond
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
Colin Farrell - Pinguim
Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
Tom Hollander - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Terra Noturna
Jessica Lange - The Great Lillian Hall
Cristin Milioti - Pinguim
Phoebe-Rae Taylor - Out of My Mind
Naomi Watts - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
Robert Downey Jr. - The Sympathizer
Hugh Grant - The Regime
Ron Cephas Jones - Genius: MLK/X
Logan Lerman - Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte
Liev Schreiber - O Casal Perfeito
Treat Williams - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Leila George - Disclaimer
Betty Gilpin - Three Women
Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena
Deirdre O'Connell - Pinguim
Kali Reis - True Detective: Terra Noturna
Melhor série em língua estrangeira
Acapulco
Citadel: Honey Bunny
La Máquina
As Leis de Lidia Poët
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko
Senna
Round 6
Melhor série de animação
Batman: Caped Crusader
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Invencível
Os Simpsons
X-Men '97
Melhor Talk Show
Hot Ones
The Daily Show
The Graham Norton Show
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor especial de comédia
Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
