'Ainda Estou Aqui' é indicado ao Critics Choice Awards; veja lista completa

De Splash, em São Paulo
Atualizada em
A cerimônia do 30º Critics Choice Awards acontece na Califórnia em 12 de janeiro de 2025
A cerimônia do 30º Critics Choice Awards acontece na Califórnia em 12 de janeiro de 2025 Imagem: Getty Images

Foi divulgada nesta quinta-feira (12) a lista de filmes indicados ao 30º Critics Choice Awards, cuja cerimônia acontece no dia 12 de janeiro. Confira as categorias já anunciadas:

Melhor filme

Um Completo Desconhecido

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Duna: Parte 2

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

A Substância

Wicked

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

Tudo que Imaginamos Como Luz

Emilia Pérez

Flow

Ainda Estou Aqui

Kneecap - Música e Liberdade

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Melhor ator

Adrien Brody - O Brutalista

Timothée Chalamet - Um Completo Desconhecido

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Herege

Melhor atriz

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie - Maria Callas

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - A Substância

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - Um Completo Desconhecido

Guy Pearce - O Brutalista

Denzel Washington - Gladiador 2

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Margaret Qualley - A Substância

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Melhor jovem ator ou atriz

Alyla Browne - Furiosa: Uma Saga Mad Max

Elliott Heffernan - Blitz

Maisy Stella - Meu Eu do Futuro

Izaac Wang - Didi

Alisha Weir - Abigail

Zoe Ziegler - Planeta Janet

Melhor elenco

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Confira também as séries indicadas:

Melhor série de drama

O Dia do Chacal

A Diplomata

Evil

Industry

Entrevista com o Vampiro

The Old Man

Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Slow Horses

Melhor ator em série de drama

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa - Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne - O Dia do Chacal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata

Antony Starr - The Boys

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Shanola Hampton - Encontrados

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Keri Russell - A Diplomata

Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Michael Emerson - Evil

Mark-Paul Gosselaar - Encontrados

Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

John Lithgow - The Old Man

Sam Reid - Entrevista com o Vampiro

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Moeka Hoshi - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Allison Janney - A Diplomata

Nicole Kidman - Lioness

Skye P. Marshall - Matlock

Anna Sawai - Pachinko

Fiona Shaw - Mal de Família

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

O Professor

Hacks

Ninguém Quer

Only Murders in the Building

Alguém em Algum Lugar

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Brian Jordan Alvarez - O Professor

Adam Brody - Ninguém Quer

David Alan Grier - St. Denis Medical

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Kristen Bell - Ninguém Quer

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows

Bridget Everett - Alguém em Algum Lugar

Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Paul W. Downs - Hacks

Asher Grodman - Ghosts

Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Stephanie Koenig - O Professor

Patti LuPone - Agatha Desde Sempre

Annie Potts - Jovem Sheldon

Melhor minissérie

Bebê Rena

Disclaimer

Mestres do Ar

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Pinguim

Ripley

True Detective: Terra Noturna,

Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte

Melhor filme feito para a televisão

The Great Lillian Hall

It's What's Inside

Música

Out of My Mind

Rebel Ridge

V/H/S/Beyond

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão

Colin Farrell - Pinguim

Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena

Tom Hollander - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Terra Noturna

Jessica Lange - The Great Lillian Hall

Cristin Milioti - Pinguim

Phoebe-Rae Taylor - Out of My Mind

Naomi Watts - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão

Robert Downey Jr. - The Sympathizer

Hugh Grant - The Regime

Ron Cephas Jones - Genius: MLK/X

Logan Lerman - Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte

Liev Schreiber - O Casal Perfeito

Treat Williams - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Leila George - Disclaimer

Betty Gilpin - Three Women

Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena

Deirdre O'Connell - Pinguim

Kali Reis - True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor série em língua estrangeira

Acapulco

Citadel: Honey Bunny

La Máquina

As Leis de Lidia Poët

My Brilliant Friend

Pachinko

Senna

Round 6

Melhor série de animação

Batman: Caped Crusader

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Invencível

Os Simpsons

X-Men '97

Melhor Talk Show

Hot Ones

The Daily Show

The Graham Norton Show

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Melhor especial de comédia

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO | Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

