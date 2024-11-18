SplashUOL
The Game Awards 2024: veja quem são os indicados nas principais categorias

Colaboração para Splash, em São Paulo
The Game Awards 2024 será realizado em 12 de dezembro
The Game Awards 2024 será realizado em 12 de dezembro Imagem: Divulgação

O The Game Awards divulgou, nesta segunda-feira (18), a lista com os jogos que foram destaques no ano e que estão indicados à premiação.

Os títulos com mais indicações foram Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Astro Bot, com sete nomeações cada. Os vencedores serão anunciados em cerimônia a ser realizada no dia 12 de dezembro.

Veja os indicados nas principais categorias:

Jogo do Ano

  • Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio


Melhor Direção

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Narrativa

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Melhor Trilha Sonora

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade
Melhor Design de Som

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Melhor Performance

  • Briana White em Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle em Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzáles em Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts em Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens em Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
Inovação em Acessibilidade

  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws


Jogos de Impacto

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Melhor Suporte para Comunidade

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky
Melhor Jogo Indie

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Melhor Jogo em Andamento

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire
Melhor Jogo Mobile

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon TCG Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Melhor Jogo de RV ou RA

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Melhor Jogo de Ação

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty Black Ops6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2
Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Melhor RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Jogo para Família

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach Showtime!
  • The Plucky Squire
  • The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Melhor Simulador ou Jogo de Estratégia

  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Melhor Jogo de Esporte ou Corrida

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Melhor Adaptação

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Jogo Mais Aguardado

  • Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • GTA 6
  • Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds


Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

  • Caseoh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • Typicalgamer
  • Usada Pekora

Melhor Jogo de Esports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant
Melhor Atleta de Esports

  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • Zywoo
  • Zmjjkk

Melhor Equipe de Esports

  • Bilibili Gaming - League of Legends
  • Gen.G - League of Legends
  • Navi - Counter-Strike 2
  • T1 - League of Legends
  • Team Liquid - Dota 2

Melhor Jogo Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2
Melhor Jogo de Luta

  • Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

