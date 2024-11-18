The Game Awards 2024: veja quem são os indicados nas principais categorias

O The Game Awards divulgou, nesta segunda-feira (18), a lista com os jogos que foram destaques no ano e que estão indicados à premiação.

Os títulos com mais indicações foram Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Astro Bot, com sete nomeações cada. Os vencedores serão anunciados em cerimônia a ser realizada no dia 12 de dezembro.

Veja os indicados nas principais categorias:

Jogo do Ano