Anitta indicada, horário e onde assistir: saiba tudo sobre o EMA 2024

Onde assistir?

Este ano, o evento terá transmissão ao vivo pela MTV e Pluto TV, garantindo que fãs de todo o mundo possam acompanhar cada momento desse espetáculo musical.

Quem são os indicados?

Anitta é a única brasileira indicada. Ela concorre três vezes: na categoria de "Melhor montagem" ela concorre por "Mil Veces". As outras duas indicações são em "Melhor clipe latino". Nela, Anitta disputa o prêmio com "BELLAKEO", parceria com Peso Pluma, e com "Mil Veces".

Taylor Swift lidera a lista, aparecendo em 10 categorias no total, incluindo melhor videoclipe pela música "Fortnight". Se Swift levar a estatueta, considerada a mais importante da noite, ela quebrará o seu próprio recorde, se tornando a primeira artista a vencer cinco vezes na categoria.

Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2024: