Anitta indicada, horário e onde assistir: saiba tudo sobre o EMA 2024

O MTV Video Music Awards, que celebra as melhores produções audiovisuais do ano, acontece neste domingo (10). Anitta é a única artista brasileira indicada.
O que é o MTV EMA?
O MTV European Music Awards (EMA) é uma premiação anual criada para reconhecer os maiores sucessos da música internacional. Desde 1994, o EMA celebra artistas de todos os estilos e regiões, destacando os hits que bombaram no ano.
Que horas começa?
O MTV EMA 2024 começa a partir das 17h (horário de Brasília), em Manchester, Reino Unido.
Onde assistir?
Este ano, o evento terá transmissão ao vivo pela MTV e Pluto TV, garantindo que fãs de todo o mundo possam acompanhar cada momento desse espetáculo musical.
Quem são os indicados?
Anitta é a única brasileira indicada. Ela concorre três vezes: na categoria de "Melhor montagem" ela concorre por "Mil Veces". As outras duas indicações são em "Melhor clipe latino". Nela, Anitta disputa o prêmio com "BELLAKEO", parceria com Peso Pluma, e com "Mil Veces".
Taylor Swift lidera a lista, aparecendo em 10 categorias no total, incluindo melhor videoclipe pela música "Fortnight". Se Swift levar a estatueta, considerada a mais importante da noite, ela quebrará o seu próprio recorde, se tornando a primeira artista a vencer cinco vezes na categoria.
Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2024:
Vídeo do ano
- Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- Billie Eilish - LUNCH
- Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
- Eminem - Houdini
- SZA - Snooze
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Artista do ano
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Música do ano
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Artista revelação
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
Performance Push
- Ago. 2023: Kaliii - Area Codes
- Set. 2023: GloRilla - Lick or Sum
- Out. 2023: Benson Boone - In The Stars
- Nov. 2023: Coco Jones - ICU
- Dez. 2023: Victoria Monét - On My Mama
- Jan. 2024: Jessie Murph - Wild Ones
- Fev. 2024: Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Mar. 2024: Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova
- Abr. 2024: Flyana Boss - yeaaa
- Maio 2024: Laufey - Goddess
- Jun. 2024: LE SSERAFIM - EASY
- Jul. 2024: The Warning - Automatic Sun
Colaboração
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll - Wild Ones
- Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor pop
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Melhor hip-hop
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
- Eminem - Houdini
- GloRilla - Yeah Glo!
- Gunna - fukumean
- Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti - FE!N
Melhor R&B
- Alicia Keys - Lifeline
- Muni Long - Made For Me
- SZA - Snooze
- Tyla - Water
- USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage - Good Good
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Melhor alternativo
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Bleachers - Tiny Moves
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed
- Linkin Park - Friendly Fire
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)
Melhor rock
- Bon Jovi - Legendary
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Green Day - Dilemma
- Kings of Leon - Mustang
- Lenny Kravitz - Human
- U2 - Atomic City
Melhor Latino
- Anitta - Mil Veces
- Bad Bunny - MONACO
- KAROL G - MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN
- Myke Towers - LALA
- Peso Pluma & Anitta - BELLAKEO
- Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky
- Shakira & Cardi B - Puntería
Melhor afrobeats
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song
- Burna Boy - City Boys
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay - Sensational
- Tems - Love Me JeJe
- Tyla - Water
- USHER - Pheelz
Melhor K-pop
- Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
- LISA - Rockstar
- NCT Dream - Smoothie
- NewJeans - Super Shy
- Stray Kids - LALALALA
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Deja Vu
Vídeo por uma causa
- Alexander Stewart - if only you knew
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll - Best For Me
- RAYE - Genesis.
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Melhor direção
- Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- Bleachers - Tiny Moves
- Eminem - Houdini
- Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
- Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor fotografia
- Ariana Grande -- "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" -- Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli xcx -- "Von dutch" -- Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa -- "Illusion" -- Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo -- "obsessed" -- Cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro -- "Touching The Sky" -- Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight" -- Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
Melhor coreografia
- Bleachers - Tiny Moves
- Dua Lipa - Houdini
- LISA - Rockstar
- Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky
- Tate McRae - Greedy
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Melhores efeitos visuais
- Ariana Grande - the boy is mine
- Eminem - Houdini
- Justin Timberlake - Selfish
- Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
- Olivia Rodrigo - get him back!
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor direção de arte
- Charli xcx - 360"
- LISA - Rockstar
- Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right?
- Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
- Anitta - Mil Veces
- Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- Eminem - Houdini
- LISA - Rockstar
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
