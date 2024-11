K-pop: G-Dragon retorna ao topo, e Taemin anuncia vinda ao Brasil em 2025

Five K-pop acts have earned top 10 hits on the #Hot100 in chart history.



This week, Rosé becomes the latest K-pop act to achieve the milestone, and the first woman, thanks to her new collaboration with @BrunoMars, "APT.," which debuts at No. 8.



Before Rosé, @psy_oppa was the? pic.twitter.com/qHIy9v7Qrb