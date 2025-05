Nate Diaz deixa reality show russo após série de brigas e ameaças; entenda

Unfortunately we only got part of the fight footage in Thailand but here I am breaking down what I have with Jon Jones and Nate Diaz pic.twitter.com/oCVyauS9Ej

- Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) May 21, 2025

I went to Thailand to film a Russian reality show with Nate Diaz and it didn't take long for things to get out of control

The story is up on my YouTube now pic.twitter.com/VSGEYbrGG1

- Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) May 21, 2025

Siga nossas redes sociais e fique ligado nas notícias do mundo da luta: X, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube e TikTok