Justin Gaethje revela lista de recusas para enfrentá-lo no UFC 313 e cutuca Moicano

Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life's a trip. Best...

I'm the one who reached out to them when I read the news. Ask hunter, all respect to you and fizeav, looking forward to this one again https://t.co/p5NhjpabQq

I never got the call, I didn't say no https://t.co/p5NhjpabQq

