Cantor detona Strickland após ofensas; ex-campeão do UFC responde

Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse.. Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body. The "the x community of intolerance" yall I'd hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this cunt... Go back to cutting yourself you fucking weirdo https://t.co/4CY2L7gypT

- Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 27, 2024