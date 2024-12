Fenômeno australiano melhora tempos de Usain Bolt aos 16 anos

FASTEST 16-year-old EVER



's Gout Gout storms to 20.04 over 200m in Brisbane



Oceania record ?

National record ?

Fastest time ever by a 16-year-old ?

2nd on the U18 all-time list ?



Peter Norman's Australian record stood for 56 years ?



