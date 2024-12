Lendário torneio de ondas gigantes tem tímpano estourado e músico campeão

ICYMI: Oahu's Mark Healey & Maui's Ian Walsh shared a wipeout at Waimea Bay in the first round of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational ?? Both surfers are said to be okay ?? Kaipo Guerrero & Dave Wassel broke it down on live broadcast which is available on TV w/ KHII & online? pic.twitter.com/NZapIFUND2