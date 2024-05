Volante do Newcastle, Tonali sofre suspensão condicional por apostas na Inglaterra

#NUFC midfielder Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban from competitive football by an independent Regulatory Commission after self- declaring breaches of FA Betting Rules.

He has also been fined £20,000 and warned by the FA as to his future conduct.

No futebol inglês desde 2023, o volante participou de 12 jogos pelo time inglês, com um gol marcado. Aos 23 anos, ele defendeu também Milan e Brescia durante a carreira.