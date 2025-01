Quem é quem nas oitavas de final masculinas do Australian Open

lang="en" dir="ltr">19,47 - At 19 years &; 47 days, Learner Tien is the youngest player since Rafael Nadal in 2005 to reach the Men's Singles round of 16 at the Australian Open. Future. twitter.com/hashtag/AO2025?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AO2025 | twitter.com/AustralianOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AustralianOpen twitter.com/atptour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@atptour t.co/swRiB7RKqC">pic.twitter.com/swRiB7RKqC